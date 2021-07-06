good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
80.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 6, 2021
Article Search
Julianna Wargocki takes a swing July 1 on the second hole of the course, which is located just south of Wells Fargo bank in a fenced-in lot with a seafaring, tropical décor theme. Wargocki was celebrating her birthday with friends and family at the putt-putt course.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Fun and games in downtown Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
43
0

The new “Pop-Up Putt-Putt Miniature Golf Course” is open in downtown Morgan Hill, located at 17530 Monterey Road. The 12-hole course is designed to provide fun for the whole family. 

Pictured above, Julianna Wargocki takes a swing July 1 on the second hole of the course, which is located just south of Wells Fargo bank in a fenced-in lot with a seafaring, tropical décor theme. Wargocki was celebrating her birthday with friends and family at the putt-putt course.

The course is open for limited hours Thursday through Sunday. Tickets must be purchased online prior to arrival. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/1979/Mini-Golf.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Photos: 2021 Morgan Hill Freedom Fest

Staff Report -
The 2021 Morgan Hill Freedom Fest brought thousands of...
Local News

Hundreds finish July 4 Morgan Hill Freedom Run

submitted -
The 24th running of the Morgan Hill Freedom Run...
Crime

MHPD to install fixed license plate cameras throughout town

Staff Report -
The Morgan Hill Police Department is installing 25 fixed...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
 Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay Express
East Bay magazine
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Fun and games in downtown Morgan Hill

Photos: 2021 Morgan Hill Freedom Fest