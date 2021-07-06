Fun and games in downtown Morgan Hill

The new “Pop-Up Putt-Putt Miniature Golf Course” is open in downtown Morgan Hill, located at 17530 Monterey Road. The 12-hole course is designed to provide fun for the whole family.

Pictured above, Julianna Wargocki takes a swing July 1 on the second hole of the course, which is located just south of Wells Fargo bank in a fenced-in lot with a seafaring, tropical décor theme. Wargocki was celebrating her birthday with friends and family at the putt-putt course.

The course is open for limited hours Thursday through Sunday. Tickets must be purchased online prior to arrival.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/1979/Mini-Golf.