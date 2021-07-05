Photos: 2021 Morgan Hill Freedom Fest

The 2021 Morgan Hill Freedom Fest brought thousands of visitors and residents to a series of events throughout the weekend, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

This past holiday weekend’s events included the July 3 Patriotic Sing and Family Music Fest, as well as the Fourth of July Freedom Run, Classic Car Cruise, parade, fireworks and entertainment.

Last year’s Independence Day festivities were canceled because of the pandemic and public health restrictions.

The festivities are sponsored and organized by the local nonprofit, Independence Day Celebrations.

Photographer Robert Eliason captures some images of the July 3 events in downtown Morgan Hill.

Winners of the 2021 Freedom Fest children’s essay contest. Photo: Robert Eliason

Chiquy Boom and the Chiqlets perform a dance routine at the July 3 Family Music Fest in downtown Morgan Hill.

Marshall Peters dances with his daughters, Lisa and Isabel, at the July 3 Family Music Fest in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo: Robert Eliason