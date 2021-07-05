good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
78.7 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 5, 2021
Article Search
Local students perform at the July 3 Patriotic Sing at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater. Photo: Robert Eliason
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Photos: 2021 Morgan Hill Freedom Fest

By: Staff Report
4
0

The 2021 Morgan Hill Freedom Fest brought thousands of visitors and residents to a series of events throughout the weekend, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

This past holiday weekend’s events included the July 3 Patriotic Sing and Family Music Fest, as well as the Fourth of July Freedom Run, Classic Car Cruise, parade, fireworks and entertainment.

Last year’s Independence Day festivities were canceled because of the pandemic and public health restrictions.

The festivities are sponsored and organized by the local nonprofit, Independence Day Celebrations.

Photographer Robert Eliason captures some images of the July 3 events in downtown Morgan Hill.

Winners of the 2021 Freedom Fest children’s essay contest. Photo: Robert Eliason
Chiquy Boom and the Chiqlets perform a dance routine at the July 3 Family Music Fest in downtown Morgan Hill.
July 3 Family Music Fest
July 3 Family Music Fest
July 3 Family Music Fest
July 3 Family Music Fest
Marshall Peters dances with his daughters, Lisa and Isabel, at the July 3 Family Music Fest in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo: Robert Eliason
July 3 Family Music Fest
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Hundreds finish July 4 Morgan Hill Freedom Run

submitted -
The 24th running of the Morgan Hill Freedom Run...
Crime

MHPD to install fixed license plate cameras throughout town

Staff Report -
The Morgan Hill Police Department is installing 25 fixed...
COVID-19

‘White Flag’ display a tribute to 58 locals who died of Covid

Michael Moore -
An array of white flags on the civic center...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
 Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay Express
East Bay magazine
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Photos: 2021 Morgan Hill Freedom Fest

Hundreds finish July 4 Morgan Hill Freedom Run