July 7, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Library to expand hours starting next week

County phases in reopening from pandemic restrictions

By: Jana Kadah
21
0

Santa Clara County libraries are expanding their hours next week. 

The changes starting Monday will add 18 more hours a week for patrons to visit the library, browse collections, use the public computers and printers, reserve a meeting room or read in the library, County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. 

“Offering additional service hours gives our patrons more options to come by the library at their convenience,” Weeks said.

In Morgan Hill and Gilroy, county libraries will be open Monday through Wednesday from 1-6pm and Thursday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm.  

The libraries in Cupertino, Milpitas, Los Altos and Saratoga, will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm. The only exception is the Woodland Library in Los Altos, which will open from 1-6pm on Monday through Saturday. 

Campbell Express Library will be open from Monday to Thursday from 10am to 9pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm. 

The change in hours is part of the county library district’s phased approach to fully reopening after months of closure due to the pandemic. 

The library district hopes that by fall, all locations will be open seven days a week and resume evening hours. 

Masks are still required at the county libraries regardless of vaccination status because many children use the services and are not eligible for the vaccine, the library district said in a statement. 

Those who prefer contactless service can still do curbside hold pickup and appointments can be made at https://sccld.org/curbside/. 

The Morgan Hill Library is located at 660 W. Main Ave. The Gilroy Library is located at 350 W. Sixth Street. 

To stay up-to-date on lists of schedules and available library services, people can visit https://sccld.org/informed/

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Jana Kadah

Support Your Local Newspaper
