October 21, 2020
A crew from Graham Contractor applies new slurry sealing on East Dunne Avenue and directs traffic the morning of Oct. 21.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

City makes pavement progress

Crews upgrade driving surface on Morgan Hill’s streets

By: Michael Moore
Throughout the months of September and October, construction contractors have been upgrading city streets as part of the City of Morgan Hill’s ongoing pavement rehabilitation program.

This week, crews finished applying new slurry seal to the surface of East Dunne Avenue, from Monterey Road to Laurel Road. Starting Friday, the city’s contractor—Graham Contractor—will move on to Condit Road north of East Dunne Avenue for more slurry sealing.

The city’s pavement rehabilitation program is funded by revenues from gas taxes, vehicle registration fees and a One Bay Area grant. In recent years, the city has supplemented these funds with dollars from the general fund.

