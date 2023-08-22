good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 22, 2023
A dozen food trucks lined up to feed the crowds at the San Martin Airport for the May 21 Food Truck Fly In. Photo: Robert Eliason
Food Truck Fly-In scheduled for Oct. 21

Event at San Martin Airport is free to community

By: Staff Report
Flying machines, food trucks and families will be sharing the flightline at San Martin Airport on Oct. 21, during the Third Annual Food Truck Fly-In, a free community event featuring food, aircraft displays, aviation-centered entertainment, collectors cars and live music. The event is an encore of two previous events which drew more than 2,500 attendees each year. 

“This is another great opportunity for the public to mix with the pilot community in a day of flying fun, food and festivities at our own South County airfield,” Niki Britton, co-organizer of the event, said in a press release. “This invitation comes with the hope of showing our neighbors the importance of having an airport in our community.”  

Joe McMurray, co-organizer of the Food Truck Fly-In, added, “Often the community outside the airport gates can miss how important an airfield can be. San Martin Airport has served as a staging area for CalFire helicopters during fire season; youngsters from Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy have been given free flights at the airport through the Young Eagles program; and DART (Disaster Airlift Response Team) made up of pilots from San Martin Airport has been staying prepared to help in the event of a disaster by being able to fly supplies into or out of our community.”

People attending the family-friendly event are invited to walk the flightline of parked aircraft on display. Businesses that are based at the airport—including flight instruction and skydiving—will be there to answer questions. A variety of locally owned and operated food trucks will offer a mix of foods available for purchase. 

“Those of us who fly want to share our love for the airport,” Britton said. “We look forward to seeing many of the airport’s neighbors and friends joining us for a full day of aviation activities.” 

Profits from the event will go to aviation-centered scholarships sponsored by the South County Airport Pilots Association (SCAPA), Britton added.

In addition to the fun on the airfield, the Wings of History Aircraft Museum (just across the street from the airport) will host a wine and beer garden sponsored by the Gilroy Rotary Club, featuring the beverages from local wineries and breweries where adults can relax and enjoy a glass, says the press release. The museum will be open to tour for a small donation for entry.  

New this year and in a salute to the U.S. Armed Forces, the event has welcomed local veterans and the Gilroy Veterans Hall, operated by the South Santa Clara Valley Memorial District. Information about veterans’ services will be available.

The San Martin Airport is located just off Highway 101 at the San Martin Avenue exit. Signs will direct attendees to free parking. 

The Food Truck Fly-In is sponsored by Santa Clara County Airports, South County Airport Pilots Association, the Gilroy Rotary and the San Martin Neighborhood Alliance, says the press release.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
