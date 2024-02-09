Jerry Ayala, owner of the Flower Cottage in Morgan Hill, displays some of his store's fresh cut roses amid additional merchandise Feb. 6 on First Street in the city's downtown. Photo: Michael Moore

Jerry Ayala, owner of The Flower Cottage on First Street in downtown Morgan Hill, said the top selling items in his store for Valentine’s Day, by far, are long-stem roses, teddy bears and chocolate. 

It’s clear that Ayala has learned this pattern from owning the store for the last 10 years, as most of the shop’s display area was devoted to such products on Feb. 6—just over a week before Valentine’s Day, which is on Feb. 14. 

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers nationwide are planning to spend about $25.8 billion—or an average of $185.81 per person—this Valentine’s Day. Spending on gifts for significant others is projected to top $14.2 billion—which is up from $13.5 billion for Valentine’s Day 2023, according to the NRF. 

Specifically this year, consumers are expected to spend about $6.4 billion on jewelry, $4.9 billion on “an evening out,” $3 billion on clothing and $2.6 billion on flowers, says the NRF, whose data is based on recent surveys. 

Teddy bears are among the top selling items for Valentine’s Day at the Flower Cottage in Morgan Hill, owner Jerry Ayala said. Photo: Michael Moore
Previous articleReligion: Rediscover the lost path
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here