By Bay City News Service

A flash flood warning has been issued in parts of Santa Clara County on Tuesday by the National Weather Service as heavy rains are expected to start around 10pm.

The rainstorm, which is expected to last into early Wednesday, may have up to 6 inches in some areas with potential wind gusts of 20-30 mph and localized gusts of up to 60 mph.

San Jose city officials anticipate potential flooding in the downtown and Willow Glen area—the most affected being the Guadalupe River along Willow Street and Ross Creek in the Cherry Area, City Councilmember Dev Davis said in an email.

Davis also mentioned the city has plans in place to open an evacuation center at the Camden Community Center if needed.

Potential weather hazards include localized flooding, down trees and power lines, slick roads and highways and debris flow/mudslides in burn scar areas.

County residents can sign up for emergency alerts at www.alertscc.org.

Additional resources and tips on what to do before, during or after a flood can be found at https://evb.gg/n#heeeeebesl/06s_RvS_.

For information regarding county road closures, visit www.sccgov.org/sites/rda/Pages/roadclosures.aspx.