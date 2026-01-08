Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept reserved for Silicon Valley boardrooms or science fiction novels. It is now woven into our daily lives—from the phones in our pockets to the way businesses market products, students learn and how news is gathered and shared.

As AI becomes more accessible and powerful, the question facing communities like ours is no longer if we will use it, but how we will use it.

At its best, AI can be a tool for good. It can help small businesses operate more efficiently, assist teachers in tailoring lesson plans to individual students and even help local governments analyze data to make decisions for the betterment of all.

Used responsibly, it has the potential to level the playing field for smaller communities that don’t always have the resources of larger cities.

But with that promise comes a great responsibility.

Ethical use of AI starts with transparency. People deserve to know when AI is being used and how it influences decisions that affect their lives—whether it’s in hiring, lending, education or the news they read.

Algorithms should not operate as mysterious black boxes, especially when they can reinforce bias or exclude voices that already struggle to be heard.

Accuracy and accountability matter as well. AI systems learn from data created by humans, and humans are imperfect.

When errors occur—and they will—there must be clear lines of responsibility. Technology should never be an excuse to avoid accountability.

In journalism, in particular, AI must be handled with care. While it can assist with research, transcription and organization, it should never replace human judgment, local knowledge or ethical decision-making.

Trust is the foundation of community news, and that trust is earned through accuracy, fairness and a genuine understanding of the community and the people being served.

Perhaps most importantly, ethical AI use requires a commitment to human values. Technology should enhance human connection, not replace it. It should support creativity, critical thinking and civic engagement—not diminish them.

As AI continues to evolve, our community has an opportunity to lead by example. By insisting on transparency, fairness and accountability, we can ensure this powerful tool is used to strengthen our town rather than divide it.

The future of AI should not be shaped solely by those who build it, but by the communities who live with its impact every day.

This column was edited in part by AI.