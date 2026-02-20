The City of Morgan Hill’s Library Culture and Arts Commission is asking the community to submit short, heartfelt and creative love letters to the city. It can be visual art, literature, photography, music, dance or film and will be accepted through the end of February. Here is ours from the Morgan Hill Times.

Dear Morgan Hill,

I’ve held your mornings in my hands.

I’ve felt the thump of your front porches from Holiday Lake Estates to Uvas Valley, and from café tables and donut shops throughout town. I’ve been folded under arms at Little League games and spread wide on kitchen counters dusted with flour and coffee grounds.

I’ve been read quickly, slowly, aloud and sometimes saved for later. I’ve lined bird cages and wrapped fish from Rocca’s Market. I’ve cushioned fragile ornaments in December and dishware when packing for moving. I’ve protected freshly painted shelves in spring.

I’ve started campfires at Coe Park, covered picnic tables at Chitactac-Adams Heritage Park and soaked up spills no one planned for. That’s how I know you.

I know your celebrations before the balloons deflate and your arguments before they cool. I’ve carried your victories in bold type and your heartbreak in careful sentences. I’ve watched downtown wake up, orchards give way to neighborhoods, and neighbors become friends because they recognized a name or a face in my pages.

You tell me who was born, who was married, who was lost—and I treat those stories gently, because they matter. You trust me with council meetings that run late, school plays that run long, and fundraisers fueled by generosity and bad dance moves. I’ve been there for the ribbon cuttings, the celebrations, the good news and the bad news. I’ve documented the rain and the summer heat.

I’m not flashy. I wrinkle. I get ink on your fingers. Sometimes I end my days folded beneath muddy boots or tucked under a toolbox. But before that, I’ve done my best to inform you, to challenge you, to cheer for you. I show up, week after week, trying to be worthy of you.

Thank you for opening me, for arguing with me, for clipping me out and passing me along. Thank you for giving me a second life—however humble it may be. Thank you for making me more than paper and ink.

I exist because you do.

With all my headlines and heart,

Morgan Hill Times

Local residents are invited to submit their own love letter to Morgan Hill. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/2d9fp77e.