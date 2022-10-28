good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
45.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 29, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: The scary part of Halloween 

By: Pastor Ronald E. Koch
27
0

There are lots of signs of Halloween around our communities. Ghosts, skeletons, Jack-O­ Lanterns, gravestones and the like. Americans spend more money on Halloween decorating than any other holiday except for Christmas. In the growing darkness of our daylight hours diminishing, we seem to need a way to deal with the prospect of evil in our world.

Pastor Ronald Koch

Most, if not all, world religions have some kind of source for evil in the world that fits into their theological thinking. Sometimes evil is a personification like the devil or satan. Other sources of evil are the world itself, or living in a worldly manner rather than a religious way. Some cite our own human inclinations to think or do evil things.

For children, Halloween seems to be an attempt to overcome scary things. Dressing up like a ghost, a witch, a monster or a villain gives the child a sense of control over that scary part of life. As adults, we are challenged by evil all the time. Corruption in business or politics fills the media. I know someone who sat on a Grand Jury for a six-month term, and they were appalled by the evil on which they had to decide if there was enough evidence to proceed with a trial.

Faith communities, at their best, seek to give solace and comfort to those who are beset by forces of evil in their lives. The death of a loved one, the huge hurt of divorce, the son or daughter seemingly lost to addiction, and the constant presence of disease or other affliction—all these and more are in our midst or near the edges of our existence. We are afraid, not so much of ghosts and goblins, but of things beyond our control that can upset our sense of peace and happiness.

Within Faith Communities there are fellow travelers with us on the road of life. 

As a Pastor, I see the members of my faith community and know many stories of how people come to cope with their losses and fears. I believe that we are well served by sharing our fears and hurts within a community that cares for us. It means opening up ourselves to share our story, but that, in turn, opens us up to care-filled companionship along the way. Once we have experienced that, our joy is doubled and our grief is cut in half.

The scary part of Halloween is being alone with a load of sorrow, grief, loss and fear. Our Faith Communities welcome each of us to give up the rugged individualism our culture promotes and, instead, share and shape a welcoming and healing presence that recognizes we are all in this together. At the base of it all is our trust that God is with us in our suffering and fear.

Ronald E. Koch is Pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gilroy. He is a founding member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. Pastor Koch can be reached at [email protected].

Pastor Ronald E. Koch

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Live Oak girls volleyball completes turnaround and optimistic for even better things in 2023

Pastor Ronald E. Koch -
In one match, the Live Oak High girls volleyball...
Business

Driving, putting for a cause, community

Pastor Ronald E. Koch -
The Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce held its first...
Business

Local Scene: Haunted Graveyard returns to Morgan Hill

Pastor Ronald E. Koch -
‘Romeo and Juliet’ comes to Sobrato William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,217FollowersFollow
2,881FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Live Oak girls volleyball completes turnaround and optimistic for even better...

Driving, putting for a cause, community