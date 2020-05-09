A local dentist has organized a drive to battle a global ventilator shortage during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr. Kusum Atraya of Gilroy Family Dental is calling for users of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines to donate it to The Ventilator Project and UC Berkeley. CPAP machines are typically used as a treatment for sleep apnea, but a recent guideline by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows the machines to be converted to treat Covid-19 patients. Such machines are also being used by frontline workers as air purifying respirators, Atraya said.

Those who are using their devices regularly and as recommended are urged to continue doing so and not donate their devices, Atraya advised.

In exchange for donating a CPAP device, Atraya will be giving a free consultation and $500 off of a CPAP-alternative treatment for sleep apnea.

CPAP machines can be dropped off May 11, 13 and 18 at 1395 First St., Suite 102, in Gilroy. Also, the devices can be dropped off on May 11, 13 and 18 at 18181 Butterfield Blvd., Suite 110, in Morgan Hill.

Atraya and her team will also pick up the machines at a donor’s household. For information, call 408.842.5037 or email [email protected]