Robert Boyd, in full Scottish gear complete with a kilt, made his way through the grounds of Westmont of Morgan Hill playing the bagpipes, as the senior residents waved and clapped from their windows.

The recent performance by the Morgan Hill resident was meant to spread cheer to the residents, many of whom are isolated and stuck indoors during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“If you want to be happy, make others happy,” Boyd said. “It was super enjoyable. It really was more my pleasure.”

Boyd has performed at Westmont before. His wife Janet’s 95-year-old mother, Florence Boyce, is a resident at Westmont and former World War II riveter.

The bagpipes’ volume makes it a great instrument to perform outdoors and away from others, Boyd discovered, noting that some of his previous indoor performances may have been too loud for some residents.

“The nice thing about bagpipes is they are the perfect social distancing instrument,” he said. “I could be heard from Hollister.”

Boyd said he has been playing the instrument since he was 7 years old, thanks to the encouragement from his uncle.

“My uncle would come to my house with his band and play for my neighborhood,” Boyd said. “I thought, ‘I want to grow up and disturb the peace.’”

He has been using his bagpipe skills during the shelter-in-place period by performing in small parades in various neighborhoods throughout the county.

“I think all of us should be trying to do whatever we can to help others,” he said. “Many people are really hurting right now. All of us should think about what we can do to just brighten somebody’s day.”