As the holiday season approaches, numerous organizations throughout South County are mobilizing donation drives to support families struggling with food insecurity and financial hardship, with many citing increased need following recent uncertainty around federal SNAP benefits.

The Edward Boss Prado Foundation has already distributed 500 turkeys throughout the local area to families in need and supported a Thanksgiving giveaway at Cochi’s Kitchen that served about 350 families.

“We were here working until 7pm handing out about 350 Thanksgiving meals,” said Margaret Graham, volunteer with the Edward Boss Prado Foundation, describing the collaborative effort on Nov. 11 with Cochi’s Kitchen owners Emanuel Vasquez and Gabrielle Crescini, among other private donors.

The foundation continues accepting grocery donations weekly, with families stopping by on Tuesdays to collect food, clothing and shoes. Emergency assistance remains available throughout the week.

“It’s kind of a double-whammy this year. There’s so much need, especially over the past several weeks with the SNAP benefit uncertainty, and people not knowing if they were going to fund it,” Graham said. “So the foundation and Cecelia’s Closet, and lots of other organizations in town, really stepped it up to respond to the additional need that was created by the government shutdown.”

Collection bins for both food and toy donations are located at Cal Fire stations, Cochi’s Kitchen, Cherisse’s Hair Salon, Mama Mia Restaurant, Region Market, Victoria Nail Salon and Old Navy in Gilroy, among other locations throughout the area.

Rebekah Children’s Services is also hosting its annual toy drive. The organization has strategically placed collection bins at numerous businesses and is particularly seeking donations for teenagers.

“We consistently see a high need for teen gifts, so those donations are especially appreciated,” said Nayeli Ceja-Khaira of Rebekah Children’s Services. “We do have a need for gifts for teenagers, so things like gift cards, or electronics stuff, or legos, personal hygiene things like makeup, perfumes, lotions, deodorant, all of that for our teens are phenomenal.”

The organization begins planning its annual drive months in advance, contacting partners as early as June and July before deploying collection bins in October and November. Collections will continue until Dec. 15.

The program extends beyond current clients, offering a community list for families not receiving RCS services. Volunteers shop for, organize and wrap gifts for these families, who can then pick up their items.

“Toys are not a needed item like food or shelter, but when you get to the holidays, they are what makes it magical for the kids,” Ceja-Khaira said. “It helps them not have to worry about what they’re going to tell the other kids at school.”

She emphasized the emotional impact on families struggling with mental health issues, job loss or crowded housing situations.

“During the holidays, a new toy, a gift, a gift card, new shoes, a new sweater, can mean the world to any of these kids and their parents, because their parents might not have the means to be able to take care of that this year,” Ceja-Khaira said.

Donations can be dropped at participating locations including the Harley-Davidson House of Thunder, Anytime Fitness, Peet’s Coffee, Club Pilates, A Visionary Salon, Chick-fil-A and La Quinta Inn. Donors can also text “RCSTOYS” to 53555. The organization accepts donations through Dec. 23 and can be reached at 408-846-2100 or sd*@*****ds.org.

The Boys and Girls Club of Silicon Valley is organizing activities including gingerbread house decorating and other holiday celebrations at its Joy Drive event 4-6pm Dec. 4, where donors can interact with children while dropping off gifts.

“There is going to be food for people that bring donations, and they can get to know the kids by participating in the activities that are happening, so they can get a perspective of what happens there from day-to-day,” said Alban Diaz, former club director of the Morgan Hill chapter of BGCSV.

The organization serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade across five Morgan Hill clubhouses. Club directors identify families most in need and match donated gifts to children based on their interests.

“When the kids that are low-income don’t get that, their self-esteem gets lowered,” Diaz said. “If we’re able to make sure that everybody receives gifts, and they’re quality gifts, they’re able to enjoy the holiday season, and their self-esteem goes up.”

Gifts can be donated even after the Joy Drive concludes.

The Santa Clara Firefighters Association is hosting its “Fire Up the Holidays” toy drive through Dec. 10, collecting new unwrapped toys for ages 7-17 at any fire station. After the toys have been collected, the group sets up a “toy shop” open to needy families who can browse the donations, visit with Santa Clause, and participate in other holiday activities.

St. Catherine of Alexandria Church prepared more than 100 Thanksgiving food baskets for parishioners in need and is continuing with its Parish Giving Tree/Adopt A Family Christmas Program. The program provides gifts to children whose families cannot afford Christmas expenses, with the church noting that participation offers more than material assistance.

As the season of giving ramps up, numerous organizations are answering the call, rallying around their community to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy the holidays.