District Attorney Jeff Rosen is asking Santa Clara County high school students to create and submit original art that helps bring awareness to animal cruelty, focusing on neglect, and how to report it.

The winner will receive $1,500. The second-place winner will receive $1,000 and the third-place winner will receive $500, says an announcement from the DA’s office.

Original art mediums are welcome, including paint, pencil, charcoal, photography and graphic design. Details regarding the submissions and contest rules are available online at tinyurl.com/5e6z74pp.

“Animals, unlike humans, cannot speak for themselves,” says the DA’s announcement. “They depend on people for adequate food, water, protection from the weather and veterinary care. Not providing these basic needs subjects a pet to needless suffering and inflicts unnecessary cruelty, which can even endanger its life.”

Rosen added, “Neglecting an animal is not just abuse—it’s a crime. I want high school students to join me and help the voiceless be heard.”

All Santa Clara County high school students are invited to submit their original work by Jan. 9, 2026. Winners will be announced on Jan. 30, on the DA’s website and Facebook page.

In addition to the cash prize, the first-place winner’s original work will be prominently published on the DA’s website and used in an upcoming campaign to combat animal abuse. The top three winners will be honored at an awards ceremony at a later date.

All entrants who do not place will receive a Starbucks gift card.

The prize money is made available through the District Attorney’s Asset Forfeiture funds.

What is animal abuse or neglect?

• Endangering your animal’s life by not providing adequate food, water, protection from the weather, or veterinary care is a crime.

• Endangering any animal’s life by subjecting it to needless suffering or by inflicting unnecessary cruelty is a crime.

• Maliciously and intentionally killing, wounding, or torturing an animal is a crime.

What are signs of potential abuse or neglect?

• Low body weight

• Dirty coat or patches of missing hair

• Long, overgrown nails

• Open sores or wounds

• Rotting teeth

• Unsanitary environment

• Contaminated or spoiled food or water

• Inadequate access to food and water

• Being regularly kenneled or chained outside

What if I suspect abuse or neglect?

Contact your local animal services agency for non-emergency reports or call 911 in the event of an emergency. In most cases, witnessing someone hit, wound, torture or kill an animal is an emergency, the DA’s office said. Observing a severely neglected, wounded, or injured animal can also constitute an emergency.