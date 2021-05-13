good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 14, 2021
Covid-19 vaccine now available for youth age 12 and older in Santa Clara County

By: Bay City News
County officials announced Wednesday the Covid-19 vaccine is now available for all Santa Clara County residents age 12 and older.

Appointments to get the Pfizer vaccine are available on the county’s website at sccfreevax.org, which includes information about numerous drop-in vaccination sites throughout the county.

The Pfizer vaccine was endorsed for people ages 12-15 Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is fantastic news,” said Dr. Sara Cody, health officer and director of public health for the County of Santa Clara. “The Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective, and I’m thrilled that more of our young people can now get vaccinated to protect themselves, protect their community, and safely return to more activities.”

Residents between ages 12-17 need to provide a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian. The consent form is available online during the appointment-making process and directly at https://vax.sccgov.org/?mc_cid=ff8504bbeb&mc_eid=5f05b2b691.

Bay City News

