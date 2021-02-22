Residents age 65 and older can line up to receive their Covid-19 vaccine at a two-day vaccination site this week at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center.

Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am to 3pm Feb. 23 and 24, according to city staff. The Community and Cultural Center is located at 17000 Monterey Road. Up to 200 people per day can be vaccinated at the Morgan Hill site, according to county public health staff.

Senior citizens who can prove they are residents of Santa Clara County are eligible for the vaccine. Upon arrival, patients will be checked in, given a wrist band and a time to return to receive their vaccine, according to City of Morgan Hill staff.

Those seeking a vaccine are asked to bring proof of residency in the county. Healthcare workers are also eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and are asked to bring proof of work or residency in Santa Clara County.

Insurance and immigration status will not affect eligibility, according to county public health officials.

The two-day vaccination site in Morgan Hill is hosted by the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health.

For more information about the Covid-19 vaccine in Santa Clara County, visit sccfreevax.org.