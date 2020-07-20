Santa Clara County’s pop-up Covid-19 testing site in Gilroy has been extended for a second time, and will be open July 21-24.

The site, located at the South County Annex (formerly Antonio Del Buono Elementary), 9300 Wren Ave., first opened July 7.

It provides Covid-19 viral detection tests free of charge without an appointment, symptoms, insurance or a doctor’s note, and regardless of immigration status. The site has the ability to test up to 500 individuals a day, according to county health officials.

The site will be open July 21-24 from 10am to 3pm.

“The test is easy and painless,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s Covid-19 testing officer. “All are welcome at our county government test sites. And if you have insurance, you can also ask your regular provider for a test if that’s more convenient for you; they are required to test you.”

Testing can identify Covid-19 before a person feels unwell or before they spread it to another individual with potentially deadly consequences.

Although every Santa Clara County resident can now get a free nasal swab test, testing is especially encouraged for asymptomatic individuals who are at higher risk because they work in frontline settings or because they’ve had significant interaction with members of the public. This includes grocery store clerks, construction workers, retail associates, first responders and other workers, as well as individuals who regularly ride public transit or have recently attended a mass gathering.

There are currently more than 50 Covid-19 test locations in Santa Clara County, including five in South County. For information, visit sccfreetest.org.