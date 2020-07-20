A man was shot in the leg in a drive-by gunfire attack outside a Morgan Hill apartment complex Friday night.

About 8:10pm July 17, Morgan Hill Police were dispatched to Ciolino Avenue on reports of multiple gunshots fired, according to a press release from MHPD. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male victim and witnesses at the scene as they began an investigation.

Officers determined the suspect vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ciolino Avenue. The vehicle slowed down as it approached a male victim standing in front of an apartment complex, police said. Someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim.

One of the bullets struck the victim in the leg. He was transported to a nearby trauma hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect vehicle fled the area eastbound on Ciolino Avenue toward Monterey Road, authorities said. Police described the suspect vehicle as a burgundy 1990s Toyota Corolla with aftermarket wheels.

Officers located unspecified evidence at the scene, and detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle, taken from a security camera in the area of the shooting. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the July 17 shooting incident can call MHPD Cpl. Mindy Zen at (669) 253-4917 or Det. Sean Farrell at (669) 253-4989.