good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
83.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 17, 2020
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Covid-19 testing offered in Morgan Hill Sept. 22

Those interested should make an appointment

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
20
0

The City of Morgan Hill and Santa Clara County will offer free Covid-19 testing at the Council Chamber Building on Sept. 22.

Testing will be offered by appointment only, from 9:30am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm at 17555 Peak Ave. (across the street from Saint Catherine Church).  

The testing site is not designed to test patients with symptoms of Covid-19. Those with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for evaluation and testing, according to city staff.

To make an appointment for testing on Sept. 22, visit https://scl.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment

You can schedule from your phone or from a computer using a web browser other than Internet Explorer. 

Visit sccfreetest.org to find additional Covid-19 testing locations in Santa Clara County.

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Jubenal Rodriguez comes home to Sobrato

Emanuel Lee |
A philosopher once said home is where...
Read more
COVID-19

County tightens Covid-19 testing order for healthcare providers

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Santa Clara County on Sept. 16 expanded its existing Covid-19 testing order to tighten up requirements for large-scale healthcare providers to ensure testing is more easily available, without delays to all residents.
Read more
Local News

South Valley celebrates ‘legend’ Sig Sanchez

Michael Moore |
Local and regional representatives and public officials held an early 100th birthday celebration last week for South Valley political icon, Gilroy Hall of Famer and longtime farmer Sig Sanchez.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Prueba gratuita de Covid-19 22 de septiembre de 2020 Cámara del...

Jubenal Rodriguez comes home to Sobrato