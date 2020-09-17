The City of Morgan Hill and Santa Clara County will offer free Covid-19 testing at the Council Chamber Building on Sept. 22.

Testing will be offered by appointment only, from 9:30am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm at 17555 Peak Ave. (across the street from Saint Catherine Church).

The testing site is not designed to test patients with symptoms of Covid-19. Those with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for evaluation and testing, according to city staff.

To make an appointment for testing on Sept. 22, visit https://scl.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment.

You can schedule from your phone or from a computer using a web browser other than Internet Explorer.

Visit sccfreetest.org to find additional Covid-19 testing locations in Santa Clara County.