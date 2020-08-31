good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 31, 2020
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Covid-19: South County remains a hotspot

Rate per 100K continues to climb

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
South County continues to be a local hotspot for the Covid-19 illness, as the region’s case rate per 100,000 residents far outpaces most other cities in Santa Clara County.

According to the county’s coronavirus dashboard on Aug. 31, there have been a total of 1,152 cases of Covid-19 in Gilroy since the pandemic began. That brings Gilroy’s positive case rate per 100,000 to 2,075. 

In Morgan Hill, total cases number 497, with a case rate of 1,133. And in San Martin, the case rate has climbed to 1,295 with the total number of cases standing at 78, according to the county’s website. 

The case rate in the South County jurisdictions is higher than that of all other cities in Santa Clara County, including those that have larger and more dense populations. According to the county’s website, on Aug. 31 the positive case rate per 100,000 residents in other cities was: 1,121 in San Jose; 699 in Campbell; 648 in Santa Clara; 573 in Milpitas; 514 in Sunnyvale; 505 in Mountain View; 459 in Los Gatos; 487 in Monte Sereno; 304 in Los Altos; 275 in Saratoga and 163 in Cupertino.

Overall in Santa Clara County, there have been 17,013 cases of Covid-19 reported since March, and 244 residents have died with the illness. More than 572,000 residents of Santa Clara County have been tested for Covid-19, with a test positivity rate of 3.52 percent as of Aug. 31. 

COVID-19 CASES BY THE NUMBERS

As of Aug. 31:

World: 25,325,617 cases; 847,355 deaths

U.S.: 6,020,186 cases; 183,355 deaths

Santa Clara County: 17,013 cases; 244 deaths

Morgan Hill: 497 cases

Gilroy: 1,152 cases

San Jose: 11,510 cases

As of Aug. 20:

World: 22,486,892 cases; 789,222 deaths

U.S.: 5,545,427 cases; 173,514 deaths

Santa Clara County: 15,085 cases; 216 deaths

Morgan Hill: 428 cases

Gilroy: 967 cases

San Jose: 10,012 cases

BY THE NUMBERS: COVID-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill 

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Aug. 20: 428

Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)

Gilroy 

July 14: 323

July 21: 414 

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

Aug. 20: 967

Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57

Aug. 20: 67

Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)

