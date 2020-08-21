As of Aug. 20, Santa Clara County health officials have reported 428 cases of Covid-19 in Morgan Hill. That brings the countywide total to 14,872 cases and 213 deaths related to the virus.

In Gilroy, 951 cases of Covid-19 have been reported. Sixty-seven cases have been reported in San Martin, according to the county’s website.

Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 789,000 lives, including 173,514 in the U.S.

More updated Covid-19 numbers are listed below:

As of Aug. 20:

World: 22,486,892 cases; 789,222 deaths

U.S.: 5,545,427 cases; 173,514 deaths

Santa Clara County: 15,085 cases; 216 deaths

Morgan Hill: 428 cases

Gilroy: 967 cases

San Jose: 10,012 cases

As of Aug. 19

World: 22,194,929 cases; 782,228 deaths

U.S.: 5,494,239 cases; 172,048 deaths

Santa Clara County: 14,872 cases; 213 deaths

Morgan Hill: 424 cases

Gilroy: 951 cases

San Jose: 9,862 cases

As of Aug. 12

World: 20,412,501 cases; 744,311 deaths

U.S.: 5,163,509 cases; 164,994 deaths

Santa Clara County: 12,962 cases; 207 deaths

Morgan Hill: 348 cases

Gilroy: 815 cases

San Jose: 8,571 cases

COVID-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Aug. 20: 428

Gilroy

July 14: 323

July 21: 414

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

Aug. 20: 967

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57

Aug. 20: 67