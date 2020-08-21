As of Aug. 20, Santa Clara County health officials have reported 428 cases of Covid-19 in Morgan Hill. That brings the countywide total to 14,872 cases and 213 deaths related to the virus.
In Gilroy, 951 cases of Covid-19 have been reported. Sixty-seven cases have been reported in San Martin, according to the county’s website.
Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 789,000 lives, including 173,514 in the U.S.
More updated Covid-19 numbers are listed below:
As of Aug. 20:
World: 22,486,892 cases; 789,222 deaths
U.S.: 5,545,427 cases; 173,514 deaths
Santa Clara County: 15,085 cases; 216 deaths
Morgan Hill: 428 cases
Gilroy: 967 cases
San Jose: 10,012 cases
As of Aug. 19
World: 22,194,929 cases; 782,228 deaths
U.S.: 5,494,239 cases; 172,048 deaths
Santa Clara County: 14,872 cases; 213 deaths
Morgan Hill: 424 cases
Gilroy: 951 cases
San Jose: 9,862 cases
As of Aug. 12
World: 20,412,501 cases; 744,311 deaths
U.S.: 5,163,509 cases; 164,994 deaths
Santa Clara County: 12,962 cases; 207 deaths
Morgan Hill: 348 cases
Gilroy: 815 cases
San Jose: 8,571 cases
COVID-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY
Morgan Hill
July 14: 162
July 21: 194
July 22: 213
July 29: 251 (rate: 572)
Aug. 3: 278
Aug. 10: 341
Aug. 12: 348
Aug. 20: 428
Gilroy
July 14: 323
July 21: 414
July 22: 453
July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)
Aug. 3: 615
Aug. 10: 804
Aug. 12: 815
Aug. 20: 967
San Martin 95046
July 29: 47 (rate: 780)
Aug. 3: 50
Aug. 10: 56
Aug. 12: 57
Aug. 20: 67