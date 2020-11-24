good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 24, 2020
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Council OKs hospital, mixed-use zoning

Conditions required before housing construction can begin

By: Michael Moore
0

The developer of a new 55-bed hospital in southeast Morgan Hill won’t be able to begin building housing at the proposed mixed-use project until some progress has been made in securing the construction of new medical facilities, according to a zoning ordinance approved by the city council Nov. 18.

The council unanimously approved a zoning map for a mixed-use flex and planned development combining district for the Lillian Commons project, which is proposed at the southeast corner of Juan Hernandez Drive and Barrett Avenue.

The council’s vote included the approval of a master plan for the development on the 19.67-acre site. Specifically, developer MH Medical Properties’ master plan includes a 4,5000-square-foot urgent care facility, 10,000-square-foot cancer center, 100,000-square foot hospital with 55 beds, parking garage, 10,000-square-foot commercial retail and restaurant building and a maximum of 150 residential units.

The council initially approved the Lillian Commons zoning at the Nov. 4 meeting, with conditions that the developer must meet before securing any residential building permits. The Nov. 18 ordinance—approved on a motion by Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Martinez Beltran—clarified those conditions.

Specifically, before obtaining residential permits the developer must begin construction of the expansion of an existing parking lot—or one of two streets on the conceptual site plan—in order to support a medical campus or hospital; or file an application with the California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development, paid applications fees and submitted preliminary construction documents.

Councilmembers at the Nov. 18 meeting expressed their hope that the ordinance and conditions accomplish two of the city’s objectives: attracting more medical services to Morgan Hill and controlling the pace of residential growth.

“The hospital is a great public need,” Martinez Beltran said. “ I wanted to be sure we’re not on the hook for just housing without any other commitments in place, so that we could actually get the hospital.”

Councilmember Larry Carr added that the concept details for the Lillian Commons planned development show “good land use,” with a proposed new park and “housing that matches the rest of the neighborhood” just across the street from Barrett Elementary School.

“The fact we are linking it to providing medical services is a bonus for our community that we should be proud of,” Carr said.

Although some healthcare providers have shown interest in the Lillian Commons site, according to the developer, it could be more than a year before any firm plans are submitted for a new hospital or medical facilities on the property.

