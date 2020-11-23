Volunteers and Edward Boss Prado Foundation board members gave about 160 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving Day fixings to local families in a Nov. 21 drive-thru event.

The giveaway—which took place in front of Cecelia’s Close and Food Pantry on Peebles Avenue—is an annual event for local families who are struggling to feed their families during the holidays. This year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the giveaway was a drive-thru with limited volunteers.

Students in the Rotary Club Interact Club at Live Oak High School helped with the Nov. 21 giveaway, making each sure each vehicle received groceries for a full Thanksgiving meal.

In addition to a fresh turkey, each family received a grocery bag containing non-perishable mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce, stuffing and masks, Prado Foundation Executive Director Cecelia Ponzini said.

Morgan Hill Police helped direct traffic during the drive-thru, which took place throughout the morning Nov. 21.

The giveaway was just one part of the Prado Foundation’s ongoing holiday food drive. The Morgan Hill nonprofit has donated more than 450 turkeys to various families and other local organizations, including Community Solutions, CARAS Gilroy, Rebekah’s Children Services, Youth Alliance Morgan Hill Gilroy Hollister, and Morgan Hill Adult Education.

Shasta Hubbard, a Live Oak High School student and Rotary Club Interact member, prepares to load a turkey into the next car at the Prado Foundation’s Nov. 21 drive-thru giveaway.