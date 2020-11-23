good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Live Oak High School Rotary Club Interact members Monica Iboa (center), Shasta Hubbard and Saige Hubbard load turkeys and Thanksgiving groceries into a minivan Nov. 21 during the Edward Boss Prado Foundation’s drive-thru giveaway.
Drive-thru gratitude

Local nonprofits put turkeys on Morgan Hill tables

By: Michael Moore
Volunteers and Edward Boss Prado Foundation board members gave about 160 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving Day fixings to local families in a Nov. 21 drive-thru event.

The giveaway—which took place in front of Cecelia’s Close and Food Pantry on Peebles Avenue—is an annual event for local families who are struggling to feed their families during the holidays. This year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the giveaway was a drive-thru with limited volunteers.

Students in the Rotary Club Interact Club at Live Oak High School helped with the Nov. 21 giveaway, making each sure each vehicle received groceries for a full Thanksgiving meal.

In addition to a fresh turkey, each family received a grocery bag containing non-perishable mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce, stuffing and masks, Prado Foundation Executive Director Cecelia Ponzini said.

Morgan Hill Police helped direct traffic during the drive-thru, which took place throughout the morning Nov. 21.

The giveaway was just one part of the Prado Foundation’s ongoing holiday food drive. The Morgan Hill nonprofit has donated more than 450 turkeys to various families and other local organizations, including Community Solutions, CARAS Gilroy, Rebekah’s Children Services, Youth Alliance Morgan Hill Gilroy Hollister,  and Morgan Hill Adult Education.

Shasta Hubbard, a Live Oak High School student and Rotary Club Interact member, prepares to load a turkey into the next car at the Prado Foundation’s Nov. 21 drive-thru giveaway.
Shasta Hubbard loads a turkey into a vehicle at the Nov. 21 Prado Foundation Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway.
