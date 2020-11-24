good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 24, 2020
CHP
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

CHP on ‘maximum enforcement’ Nov. 25

Efforts will focus on Highway 101 through Santa Clara, San Benito and beyond

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Traffic police will be on heavy patrol up and down the coast the day before Thanksgiving, which is traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The California Highway Patrol Coastal Division on Wednesday, Nov. 25, will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Corridor Operation (MECO) along Highway 101, says a press release from the CHP. Efforts will focus on “service and enforcement operations.”

The CHP Coastal Division stretches along the Highway 101 corridor from the Hollister-Gilroy region to Moorpark—more than 300 miles of highly traveled roadway. The division is comprised of 11 CHP area patrol offices.

During the Nov. 25 MECO, officers and supervisors will concentrate their efforts on Highway 101 to educate motorists and enforce traffic safety laws throughout the division. Officers will be on the lookout for unsafe driving, including seatbelt violations, speeding, distracted driving and signs of impairment, says the press release.

On the day before Thanksgiving last year, the CHP Coastal Division responded to 52 traffic collisions, including seven with injuries and one crash involving an impaired driver, authorities said.

“The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security with the primary goal of protecting and saving lives,” said Coastal Division Chief LD Maples. “To that end, for those who chose to travel this Thanksgiving, help us out; be mindful of and respectful to fellow drivers on the roadways; wear your seatbelts; and do not drive while distracted or intoxicated. We wish everyone a safe and healthy Thanksgiving Holiday.”

Morgan Hill Times Staff

