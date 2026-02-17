Local officials and home builders on Feb. 13 celebrated the groundbreaking for the construction of a project that will bring 65 affordable houses for farmworkers to north Morgan Hill.

Developer Eden Housing is building the project, known as The Magnolias, which is partially funded by voter-approved funds from Santa Clara County’s 2016 Measure A Affordable Housing bond.

The homes will be set aside for farmworker households earning between 30-50% of the area median income, and for people facing housing insecurity or homelessness, according to county staff. The area median income for a four-person family in Santa Clara County is about $195,000.

Eden Housing representatives, as well as officials from the county and City of Morgan Hill, gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site on Friday. County officials noted The Magnolias project reflects the county’s broader work to support the agriculture industry and its workers by facilitating the construction of more affordable housing.

“Farmworkers are the backbone of our community. They deserve more than our gratitude—they deserve a place to call home,” Board of Supervisors Vice President Sylvia Arenas said. “I am proud to have fought for the funding needed to close the gap for The Magnolias project, delivering 28 dedicated units for farmworkers.

“This is just the beginning of creating housing stability for them—together, we are building a future where every farmworker can live with the dignity and stability they deserve.”

The county contributed $25 million to The Magnolias, of which $22.3 million is funded by the $950 million Measure A bond. Another $1.3 million for The Magnolias came from the State of California’s No Place Like Home program.

Nearly half the units at The Magnolias, which will occupy a 1.5-acre site, will be dedicated to farmworkers and their families. Other units will be set aside for veterans and households that are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The project will coordinate with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program to support veteran residents.

Since 2016, the county has dedicated $44 million in affordable housing bond funds to four developments in South County totaling more than 253 homes, with nearly 60 set aside for agricultural workers, county staff said.

“This groundbreaking is personal to me,” Deputy County Executive Consuelo Hernandez said. “My grandfather and uncles came to this country as braceros, and members of my family still farm in Mexico today. In Santa Clara County, agricultural workers sustain and enrich our community, and they deserve safe, stable and dignified housing.

“Today, we are honoring their vital contributions by investing in homes for the workers who help feed us every day.”

The project will include a rooftop terrace, community garden, playground and other amenities. The new housing units will be a mix of studios and one- to three-bedroom homes.

“The Magnolias represents what’s possible when local governments and community partners come together with a shared commitment to housing stability,” said Linda Mandolini, president and CEO of Eden Housing. “We are deeply grateful to the City of Morgan Hill, the County of Santa Clara and our financial partners for their leadership and partnership in bringing this much-needed project to fruition.”