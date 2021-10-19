good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 20, 2021
City of Morgan Hill
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

City hires Sherman as Economic Development Coordinator

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Brittney Sherman has accepted a position as the City of Morgan Hill’s Economic Development Coordinator.

Sherman has worked for the local chamber for more than five years. The board of directors appointed her president and CEO in March 2020.

Her resignation from the chamber will be effective Oct. 29. She will start her new job for the City of Morgan Hill Nov. 8.

Brittney Sherman

“It is truly a bittersweet moment for me, as I look back on all the chamber memories created,” Sherman wrote in an Oct. 18 email newsletter to chamber members. “However, I am consoled by the fact that in my new role I have the ability to remain in Morgan Hill, working alongside the people, businesses and partner organizations that I have built lasting relationships and friendships with.”

Prior to launching her career with the chamber in 2016, Sherman worked in a variety of national sales and management roles in the hotel and hospitality industry, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill.

“Brittney will be a great addition to the City Economic Development team,” Morgan Hill Economic Development Director Matt Mahood said in a statement. “She brings a wealth of local knowledge, long-standing relationships and a self- starter approach that is critical to the execution and implementation of the City’s Economic Blueprint.”

Staff Report

