Hello Morgan Hill Business Community. My name is Brittney Sherman and I am the CEO/President of the Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce. We have now officially completed seven weeks of the shelter-in-place order with a proposed extension through the month of May. This has been an incredibly frustrating and trying time for the Morgan Hill business community as many of our small businesses have been forced to close their doors because they do not qualify under the “essential business” description.

Brittney Sherman

In an effort to support our beloved restaurants we created the “Morgan Hill Takeout and Delivery Page” on March 17, which now has over 3,000 followers. Restaurant operators are encouraged to post deals and specials to the page and the community is encouraged to join the group, support a local restaurant and post/tag a picture showing their tasty breakfast, lunch or dinner takeout.

In an effort to support our non-restaurant businesses we created the “Don’t Isolate….Virtually Congregate Page” on March 26. On this page, businesses are encouraged to post Youtube videos or even links to live classes to help gain visibility for their business and help the community get some activity and entertainment while sheltering in place. Videos currently submitted include fashion shows, paint nights, sing-a-long, children’s book readings, arts and crafts sessions, stress coping tools, interviews with local business owners, martial arts classes and even talking horses!

In the coming weeks, we will continue to act as a resource for the business community so please continue sharing your ideas, suggestions and feedback with our organization. We are committed to leading, advocating and supporting businesses and residents through the COVID-19 crisis and recovery so we can emerge from this period an even better, brighter Morgan Hill.

Visit our two new Facebook pages at the links below:

Takeout & Delivery

https://www.facebook.com/groups/718773035615355/?source_id=120378878578

Don’t Isolate, Virtually Congregate

https://www.facebook.com/groups/822845974879040/?source_id=120378878578