The Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce added three new members to its board of directors to close out 2020.

The new board members are Avi Gingold, of Legal Shield; Rick Kent, CFO of Paramit Corporation; and Poonam Chabra, president of the South Santa Clara Valley Indian Association.

Avi Gingold

Chamber staff announced the new board members in a Dec. 18 email to members. The three new board members join 14 existing directors on the chambers’ board: Fawn Myers, John Horner, Nick Gaich, Angelia Guglielmo, Ashis Roy, Cecelia Ponzini, Dysty Perryman, Josh Jachimowicz, Lee Neeves, Robert Airoldi and Tim Herlihy.

There is one remaining vacancy on the local chamber’s board. The application deadline was Dec. 25.

Poonam Chabra

Chamber staff and directors earlier this year sought to replace three board members who left the organization. Former board members Sunday Minnich and Dan Keith were voted off the board in August, after they posted “inappropriate and disrespectful” comments on social media, according to chamber staff.

Rick Kent

Shortly after that, Chamber Board Chair Rich Firato resigned from the organization due to limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic on his role as entertainment lead. Board member Armando Garcia stepped up to fill in as board chair after Firato resigned.