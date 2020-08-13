The final list of candidates is in for the Nov. 3 election for mayor, two city council seats, city treasurer and three trustees’ seats on the Morgan Hill Unified School District.

Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine will run unopposed for re-election, according to the city’s election website. Constantine will be running for his second two-year term as mayor.

Local resident Allen Abrams expressed interest in the mayoral race early on by pulling papers during the candidate qualifying period. However, his name does not appear on the final list of candidates.

The qualifying period for the local offices ended last week.

In the race for Council District A, three candidates—including incumbent Larry Carr—will appear on the ballot. Gino Borgioli, a former MHUSD trustee, and Julie Raia will vie against Carr for the District A seat.

Carr was first elected to the Morgan Hill City Council in 2000.

Council District A covers the southwest portion of Morgan Hill. City council members serve four-year terms between elections.

In Council District C, incumbent Rene Spring and challenger Juan Miguel Munoz Morris have qualified for the Nov. 3 ballot, according to the city’s website. Spring was first elected to the council in the 2016 election.

Council District C represents the northwest portion of the City of Morgan Hill.

To find out what council district you live in, visit the city’s website.

Council members Yvonne Martinez Beltran of District B and John McKay of District D have two more years to serve on their current four-year terms, and will not be up for reelection until 2022.

In the Nov. 3 election for city treasurer, incumbent David Clink did not qualify for the ballot, according to the city’s website. The only candidate running for that office is Caitlin Robinett Jachimowicz, a local attorney and former appointed city council member.

Also on the Nov. 3 local ballot are three seats on the seven-seat MHUSD Board of Trustees.

In Trustee Area 5, incumbent Jeanne Gilliard will not run to keep her seat. Instead, two challengers will vie for that seat. Educator Ivan Rosales Montes and Pam G. Torrisi, a retired para-educator who has run for MHUSD school board before, are the only two candidates qualified for the Trustee Area 5 ballot, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.

In Trustee Areas 6 and 7, only the incumbents—Mary Patterson and Adam Escoto, respectively—will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot, according to the county’s unofficial list of candidates.

To find out which MHUSD Trustee Area you live in, visit the school district’s website.

Also on the Nov. 3 ballot are races for U.S. president, as well as a host of national, state, regional and county races. To see the full list of unofficial candidates, visit the Registrar of Voters’ website.