As of Aug. 12, the Santa Clara County Covid-19 data dashboard shows that there have been 13,059 cases of the virus here since the pandemic started. The total death count from the novel coronavirus is 207 in Santa Clara County.

The county’s dashboard continues to show a disclaimer that the data are incomplete due to recent errors in the state’s coronavirus test reporting system.

“Due to a significant and unresolved problem with the State of California’s CalREDIE reporting system, the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, as well as county public health departments statewide, are experiencing significant underreporting of COVID-19 testing results. Because of this problem, the information presented in this dashboard since mid-July 2020 is incomplete,” says the disclaimer.

The incomplete numbers show that in Gilroy, as of Aug. 12, there have been 818 cases of Covid-19 reported. In Morgan Hill, the number of positive cases is 352.

As of Aug. 12

World: 20,412,501 cases; 744,311 deaths

U.S.: 5,163,509 cases; 164,994 deaths

Santa Clara County: 13,059 cases; 207 deaths

Morgan Hill: 348 cases

Gilroy: 815 cases

San Jose: 8,571 cases

As of Aug. 4

World: 18,445,787 cases; 698,023 deaths

U.S.: 4,763,746 cases; 156,667 deaths

Santa Clara County: 11,030 cases; 192 deaths

Morgan Hill: 285 cases

Gilroy: 632 cases

San Jose: 7,290 cases

COVID-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Gilroy

July 14: 323

July 21: 414

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57