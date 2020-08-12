As of Aug. 12, the Santa Clara County Covid-19 data dashboard shows that there have been 13,059 cases of the virus here since the pandemic started. The total death count from the novel coronavirus is 207 in Santa Clara County.
The county’s dashboard continues to show a disclaimer that the data are incomplete due to recent errors in the state’s coronavirus test reporting system.
“Due to a significant and unresolved problem with the State of California’s CalREDIE reporting system, the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, as well as county public health departments statewide, are experiencing significant underreporting of COVID-19 testing results. Because of this problem, the information presented in this dashboard since mid-July 2020 is incomplete,” says the disclaimer.
The incomplete numbers show that in Gilroy, as of Aug. 12, there have been 818 cases of Covid-19 reported. In Morgan Hill, the number of positive cases is 352.
As of Aug. 12
World: 20,412,501 cases; 744,311 deaths
U.S.: 5,163,509 cases; 164,994 deaths
Santa Clara County: 13,059 cases; 207 deaths
Morgan Hill: 348 cases
Gilroy: 815 cases
San Jose: 8,571 cases
As of Aug. 4
World: 18,445,787 cases; 698,023 deaths
U.S.: 4,763,746 cases; 156,667 deaths
Santa Clara County: 11,030 cases; 192 deaths
Morgan Hill: 285 cases
Gilroy: 632 cases
San Jose: 7,290 cases
COVID-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY
Morgan Hill
July 14: 162
July 21: 194
July 22: 213
July 29: 251 (rate: 572)
Aug. 3: 278
Aug. 10: 341
Aug. 12: 348
Gilroy
July 14: 323
July 21: 414
July 22: 453
July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)
Aug. 3: 615
Aug. 10: 804
Aug. 12: 815
San Martin 95046
July 29: 47 (rate: 780)
Aug. 3: 50
Aug. 10: 56
Aug. 12: 57