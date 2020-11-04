With “100 percent” of precincts reporting results, Gino Borgioli is ahead of incumbent Larry Carr in the race for Morgan Hill City Council District A, according to election officials.

As of 11pm, Borgioli is ahead of the five-term councilmember by 98 votes, with 1,322 of the ballots. Carr has received 1,224 votes in the council race. Julie Raia, a family therapist and political newcomer, has received 752 votes in the District A race, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office.

Borgioli is a former trustee on the Morgan Hill Unified School District board of education. He served one four-year term on the board starting in 2014, and ran unsuccessfully for the county board of education in 2018.

In other local races, City Councilmember Rene Spring continues to lead in the vote count for Council District C; and Ivan Rosales Montes remains ahead of Pam Torrisi in the MHUSD Trustee Area 5 race.

Steve Chappell has received 777 votes as a write-in candidate for mayor. Incumbent Rich Constantine has garnered 11,217 votes for reelection as of 11pm, according to the registrar’s website.

With the Tuesday evening results, Constantine is on his way to his second term as Morgan Hill’s mayor. To view all the latest results in local elections, visit the ROV results page.

