good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
78.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 5, 2020
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsPolitics

Borgioli leads longtime incumbent Carr in council race

By: Michael Moore
711
0

With “100 percent” of precincts reporting results, Gino Borgioli is ahead of incumbent Larry Carr in the race for Morgan Hill City Council District A, according to election officials.

As of 11pm, Borgioli is ahead of the five-term councilmember by 98 votes, with 1,322 of the ballots. Carr has received 1,224 votes in the council race. Julie Raia, a family therapist and political newcomer, has received 752 votes in the District A race, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office.

Borgioli is a former trustee on the Morgan Hill Unified School District board of education. He served one four-year term on the board starting in 2014, and ran unsuccessfully for the county board of education in 2018.

In other local races, City Councilmember Rene Spring continues to lead in the vote count for Council District C; and Ivan Rosales Montes remains ahead of Pam Torrisi in the MHUSD Trustee Area 5 race.

Steve Chappell has received 777 votes as a write-in candidate for mayor. Incumbent Rich Constantine has garnered 11,217 votes for reelection as of 11pm, according to the registrar’s website.

With the Tuesday evening results, Constantine is on his way to his second term as Morgan Hill’s mayor. To view all the latest results in local elections, visit the ROV results page.

For more election coverage, visit our live election blog.

Avatar
Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Kennett on his way to Open Space re-election

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Incumbent Alex Kennett is well ahead in the vote count for his reelection bid to the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority District 1 Director’s seat.
Read more
Crime

Former GOP candidate for 30th district convicted of election fraud

Staff Report |
Neil Kitchens—a Prunedale resident who ran unsuccessfully against Robert Rivas in the 2018 race for state assembly—pleaded guilty to felony election fraud on election day 2020, according to authorities.
Read more
Local News

Rivas holds onto District 30 seat

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Incumbent Robert Rivas is headed toward a landslide victory in his race for reelection to the California Assembly District 30 seat.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Kennett on his way to Open Space re-election

Former GOP candidate for 30th district convicted of election fraud