At least two burglars broke into Specialized Bicycle Components headquarters in Morgan Hill and stole about $160,000 worth of one-of-a-kind bicycles, according to police.

Specialized is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects or the return of all of the stolen bicycles.

The theft was reported about 4:36pm Dec. 13. Morgan Hill Police were dispatched to Specialized headquarters, 15130 Concord Circle, to investigate a report of a burglary, says a press release from MHPD.

Officers determined an unspecified number of unknown suspects forced entry into the building during daylight hours and stole multiple bicycles. The stolen bikes were part of a large collection of prototypes, race-winning and personal bicycles that Specialized had on display in the building, police said.

The total value of the stolen items is estimated at about $160,000.

Police think the suspects used two different vehicles during the burglary—a white box van and maroon Toyota 4Runner. Video surveillance cameras captured images of both vehicles. The burglars placed the bicycles in the van, and both vehicles fled the scene.

The Toyota was later found unoccupied in Salinas, police said. The white van has not been located.

MHPD officers are working the investigation in cooperation with Specialized employees.

Anyone with information about this case can call MHPD Cpl. Mindy Zen at (669) 253-4917 or the anonymous tip line at (408) 947-7867.