Bay Area Panthers win season opener 

The Bay Area Panthers Indoor Football team rallied for a 47-46 win over the Arizona Rattlers on March 26 in their first home game of the season at SAP Center.

Quarterback Dalton Sneed’s 12-yard scramble in the fourth quarter gave the Panthers the lead, and kicker Kevin Goessling’s extra point was the difference in the one-point victory, according to the Panthers website. The Rattlers pulled within a point when MVP Drew Powell scrambled for a 17-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left.

The Panthers earlier this year moved their corporate headquarters and their practice program to Morgan Hill. The team practices at the Outdoor Sports Center on Condit Road.

The March 26 win marked the return of Darren Arbet as Head Coach after serving as the team’s color commentator on radio and TV last season, says a press release from the Panthers.

The Rattlers were ranked first in the Indoor Football League coaches poll after a win at Quad City while the Panthers took the field ranked third, playing their first game with 13 days of practice.

The Panthers will play Massachusetts on the road April 2.