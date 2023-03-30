LOHS Color Guard makes strong showing

The Live Oak High School Color Guard has been on a strong run in competition as they have gone undefeated in their circuit so far for the winter season. On March 18, the Color Guard won the annual circuit competition against 30 other schools. The competition was hosted at LOHS by the Live Oak Band Boosters in partnership with California Color Guard Circuit, according to LOHS Boosters board member Yaya Dunne. On April 1, Live Oak will be in the running to win the Open Class Championship at Independence High School in San Jose.

“The kids have been working extremely hard,” Dunne said in an email. “I saw the show last weekend and it brought tears to my eyes. Director Wes Adams is doing an outstanding job.”

The Live Oak Color Guard, pictured at the March 18 competition in the LOHS gymnasium, consists of 17 performers. In winter of 2024, the Color Guard is planning to travel to Ohio for the Winter Guard International World Championship.