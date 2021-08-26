good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 26, 2021
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith negates recent allegations at a news conference at the Sheriff's Office in San Jose, Calif. on Aug. 17. Photo: Jana Kadah/Bay City News
News Crime Featured Local News

Supervisors to consider no-confidence vote on sheriff

Resolution proposed by Joe Simitian and Susan Ellenberg

By: Bay City News
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution declaring no confidence in County Sheriff Laurie Smith at its next meeting Tuesday.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called for Smith’s resignation Aug. 16 over allegations of poor jail management, lack of transparency and accountability, as well as several bribery and corruption scandals. In doing so, Liccardo joined a long list of local leaders who have criticized Smith.

Days before Liccardo’s announcement, County Supervisors Joe Simitian and Otto Lee demanded an investigation into the sheriff’s office, following millions of dollars in payouts to settle injury litigation from men in county custody.

The board unanimously agreed Aug. 17 to the release of county documents regarding some of the allegations.

That same day, Smith held a press conference where she methodically refuted allegations and said she will not resign.

The board does not have the authority to remove Smith from office, as is noted in the resolution, which is a public statement by the board. The resolution is proposed by supervisors Simitian and Susan Ellenberg.

The agenda for the Aug. 31 meeting—as well as how to watch and participate—is available at https://sccgov.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.  

Bay City News

Support Your Local Newspaper
