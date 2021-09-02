good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 2, 2021
Morgan Hill local Kelli Elizondo and her son Gavin, 18 months, enjoy bubbles at a booth on Monterey Road at the 2014 Taste of Morgan Hill. 
2021 Taste of Morgan Hill canceled

By: Staff Report
The local chamber of commerce has canceled the 2021 Taste of Morgan Hill and Car Show due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the area and a shortage of vendor interest, among other factors.

The two-day street festival had been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 25-26 in downtown Morgan Hill.

However, Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce staff announced on social media Sept. 1 that the event will not take place this year.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” reads a statement from Brittney Sherman, chamber CEO and President. “The staff and board of directors have agonized over the decision for the last three months, trying everything possible to adjust the event schematics, location and overhead to produce any version of a 2021 festival. In the end, due to a significant lack in vendor participation (we usually experience 165+ vendors), event funding and projected attendance decrease (we usually experience 50,000 attendees), on top of the rising number of Delta Variant cases, we decided to cancel plans for a 2021 festival.”

Staff Report

