101-year-old Holocaust survivor to speak in Morgan Hill

Joseph Alexander, who survived 12 concentration camps during the Holocaust, will speak about his experiences at a rare event in Morgan Hill on Jan. 11.

Born in Poland in 1922, Alexander is one of the few remaining survivors of the Holocaust, and one of the world’s leading voices raising awareness of the atrocities that began in 1939 in German-occupied Europe, says a press release from Chabad Jewish Center of South County.

Alexander survived the Warsaw Ghetto and spent six years in concentration camps including those of Dachau and Auschwitz-Birkenau, says the press release.

Alexander will travel from Los Angeles to speak at the Morgan Hill Playhouse, 17090 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.

Alexander’s story is “a miraculous story of survival and triumph,” says the press release.

“Listen to his harrowing tale and be captivated by his enduring faith and spirit that have outlived the evils of history,” said Rabbi Mendel Liberow of Morgan Hill-based Chabad Jewish Center of South County. “With the dwindling number of survivors, this is a rare and historic opportunity to absorb a fading generation’s message and story.”

Liberow added, “Let us unite to send a clear message against hate and intolerance.”

Alexander, 101, has been sharing his story with countless audiences of all ages all over the world since 1997.

Alexander recently said in an article in the Pleasanton Weekly, “The motivation is to let the people know what happened, because I’m asked to speak for six million Jews who can’t talk.”

The Jan. 11 event at the Morgan Hill Playhouse begins at 7pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Attendance is free, and registration is required due to limited seating.

Sponsors who donate $180 or more will be invited to a private pre-event reception with Alexander starting at 6:15pm, says the press release from Chabad Jewish Center of South County.

To register for the event and make a donation, visit Chabad Jewish Center’s website at jewishmh.com/survivor.