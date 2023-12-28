good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 30, 2023
Article Search
Joseph Alexander
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

101-year-old Holocaust survivor to speak in Morgan Hill

Joseph Alexander will speak Jan. 11 at MH Playhouse

By: Staff Report
259
0

Joseph Alexander, who survived 12 concentration camps during the Holocaust, will speak about his experiences at a rare event in Morgan Hill on Jan. 11. 

Born in Poland in 1922, Alexander is one of the few remaining survivors of the Holocaust, and one of the world’s leading voices raising awareness of the atrocities that began in 1939 in German-occupied Europe, says a press release from Chabad Jewish Center of South County. 

Alexander survived the Warsaw Ghetto and spent six years in concentration camps including those of Dachau and Auschwitz-Birkenau, says the press release. 

Alexander will travel from Los Angeles to speak at the Morgan Hill Playhouse, 17090 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill. 

Alexander’s story is “a miraculous story of survival and triumph,” says the press release. 

“Listen to his harrowing tale and be captivated by his enduring faith and spirit that have outlived the evils of history,” said Rabbi Mendel Liberow of Morgan Hill-based Chabad Jewish Center of South County. “With the dwindling number of survivors, this is a rare and historic opportunity to absorb a fading generation’s message and story.”

Liberow added, “Let us unite to send a clear message against hate and intolerance.” 

Alexander, 101, has been sharing his story with countless audiences of all ages all over the world since 1997. 

Alexander recently said in an article in the Pleasanton Weekly, “The motivation is to let the people know what happened, because I’m asked to speak for six million Jews who can’t talk.” 

The Jan. 11 event at the Morgan Hill Playhouse begins at 7pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Attendance is free, and registration is required due to limited seating. 

Sponsors who donate $180 or more will be invited to a private pre-event reception with Alexander starting at 6:15pm, says the press release from Chabad Jewish Center of South County. 

To register for the event and make a donation, visit Chabad Jewish Center’s website at  jewishmh.com/survivor

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

A look back at 2023 in Morgan Hill

The world this weekend will ring in a new...
Business

Rotary Club gives $45K to Morgan Hill nonprofits in 2023

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill donated a total...
Community

Religion: Giving and fear

We are experiencing a lot of fear these days.  Sometimes...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,630FansLike
1,298FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

A look back at 2023 in Morgan Hill

Rotary Club gives $45K to Morgan Hill nonprofits in 2023