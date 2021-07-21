World theater performer returns to Morgan Hill

World traveler and lifelong theater performer Tracey Mitchem is back in Morgan Hill and looking for local talent to star in an upcoming show.

Mitchem, who has produced numerous shows in Germany and beyond, is putting together a cast for “Our Town,” to be performed over Zoom later this year. The show is set in 1950s Gilroy, following a couple who fall in love and marry.

Mitchem was born to an American military family that was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. At a young age, her family moved throughout the United States, and settled in Morgan Hill for a time, where Mitchem attended Live Oak High School.

While growing up in Northern California, Mitchem began studying music, theater and dance, and was chosen to study at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

She made her professional theater debut at 14, and has appeared in leading roles of productions such as “Oklahoma,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Hello Dolly” and others.

After time performing in New York, Mitchem moved to Frankfurt, Germany in 2008 to expand her voice and performance studio. In 2015, she joined the English Theatre of Frankfurt Education Department as a theater pedagogy specialist.

Throughout her career, Mitchem said she never forgets her Morgan Hill roots.

“I’m still a girl from Morgan Hill,” she said. “I want to show that a little girl from Morgan Hill can go a long, long way.”

For “Our Town,” Mitchem said she is looking for performers of all ages. To contact Mitchem, email [email protected], or visit songbirdartsandentertainmentinternational.com.