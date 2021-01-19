good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
43.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
January 20, 2021
Article Search
Police blotter
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Woman dies after Jan. 14 domestic violence incident

Suspect John Reed to be charged with murder

By: Michael Moore
2741
0

A woman who was severely injured in a Jan. 14 domestic violence incident at a home in Morgan Hill has died from her wounds, according to authorities.

Suspect John Reed, 59, will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in San Jose on charges of murder and personal use of a deadly weapon, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The death is Morgan Hill’s first alleged homicide in 2021.

Reed was arrested by Morgan Hill Police Jan. 14 at the crime scene. He is still in custody at Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

Officers had responded to a home on the 16000 block of Sundance Drive about 12:30pm Jan. 14 on reports of a stabbing, according to authorities.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male subject—later identified as Reed—near the front of the home.

The officers entered the residence and located an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds, police said. Authorities secured the scene and began to provide medical aid to the woman.

Morgan Hill Fire and EMS personnel responded to the home and transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman died on Jan. 17, police said.

Officers determined there was a disturbance between the couple prior to the stabbing. During the altercation, Reed allegedly stabbed the woman several times.

Anyone with information about this incident can call MHPD Det. Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957.

Avatar
Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Police investigate swastikas painted on Morgan Hill temple

Michael Moore -
Someone painted two swastikas on the door of a Jewish temple in Morgan Hill, and police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime, according to authorities.
Read more
Local News

Volunteers help keep Morgan Hill clean

Michael Moore -
A group of local residents spent their Martin Luther King Day in service to the community of Morgan Hill by cleaning litter and trash from the roadsides at a busy interchange.
Read more
Local News

Q&A: Leslie Little, former Morgan Hill Assistant City Manager

Michael Moore -
Leslie Little—Morgan Hill’s Assistant City Manager from 2011 to 2020—retired at the end of last year and is on her way to Florida, where she has family and is relocating with her husband, Nick.
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Police investigate swastikas painted on Morgan Hill temple

Volunteers help keep Morgan Hill clean