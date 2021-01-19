A woman who was severely injured in a Jan. 14 domestic violence incident at a home in Morgan Hill has died from her wounds, according to authorities.

Suspect John Reed, 59, will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in San Jose on charges of murder and personal use of a deadly weapon, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The death is Morgan Hill’s first alleged homicide in 2021.

Reed was arrested by Morgan Hill Police Jan. 14 at the crime scene. He is still in custody at Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

Officers had responded to a home on the 16000 block of Sundance Drive about 12:30pm Jan. 14 on reports of a stabbing, according to authorities.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male subject—later identified as Reed—near the front of the home.

The officers entered the residence and located an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds, police said. Authorities secured the scene and began to provide medical aid to the woman.

Morgan Hill Fire and EMS personnel responded to the home and transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman died on Jan. 17, police said.

Officers determined there was a disturbance between the couple prior to the stabbing. During the altercation, Reed allegedly stabbed the woman several times.

Anyone with information about this incident can call MHPD Det. Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957.