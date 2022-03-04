good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 4, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Woman arrested after child hospitalized with brain hemorrhage

Amy Christine Jones suspected of child abuse

By: Staff Report
A 45-year-old woman has been arrested by Morgan Hill police on suspicion of child abuse that left an 18-month-old hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage and other injuries, police said Thursday.

Amy Christine Jones was arrested after officers had responded last Friday to a report of an unresponsive child in the 500 block of East Central Avenue and found the child unconscious with shallow breathing and visible injuries.

The child was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for treatment, and Jones was taken to county jail to be booked on suspicion of child abuse causing great bodily injury, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Sara Alanis at 669.253.4957 or email at [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report

