Morgan Hill teen arrested in relation to January shooting

Police in Morgan Hill on March 3 arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting that occurred in January.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, possession of a concealable firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of metal knuckles, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

On Jan. 16 at 3:02pm, officers responded to the area of West Main and Crest avenues in Morgan Hill on a report of a shooting.

Investigators determined there had been an argument between two people, and at one point the suspect brandished a firearm and fired several shots at the victim.

The gunfire did not strike the victim but it struck nearby businesses and a parked car, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and was not initially located by officers.

Investigators were able to learn the identity of the suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident Thursday.

The suspect was located riding an electric bicycle on DeWitt Avenue near East Edmundson Avenue.

Police later served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and discovered firearms, ammunition and metal knuckles.

