good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 4, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Morgan Hill teen arrested in relation to January shooting

14-year-old suspected of multiple felonies

By: Staff Report
58
0

Police in Morgan Hill on March 3 arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting that occurred in January.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, possession of a concealable firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of metal knuckles, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

On Jan. 16 at 3:02pm, officers responded to the area of West Main and Crest avenues in Morgan Hill on a report of a shooting.

Investigators determined there had been an argument between two people, and at one point the suspect brandished a firearm and fired several shots at the victim.

The gunfire did not strike the victim but it struck nearby businesses and a parked car, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and was not initially located by officers.

Investigators were able to learn the identity of the suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident Thursday.

The suspect was located riding an electric bicycle on DeWitt Avenue near East Edmundson Avenue.

Police later served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and discovered firearms, ammunition and metal knuckles.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Kremen drops out of assessor race

Staff Report -
Gary Kremen last weekend withdrew from the race for...
Crime

Woman arrested after child hospitalized with brain hemorrhage

Staff Report -
A 45-year-old woman has been arrested by Morgan Hill...
News

Land-use initiative supporters turn focus to 2024

Staff Report -
Organizers of a statewide land-use initiative, which includes the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,836FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Kremen drops out of assessor race

Woman arrested after child hospitalized with brain hemorrhage