The Wildflower Run, the annual 5k and 10k that has become one of Morgan Hill’s signature community events, is set to draw its largest field of participants to date when it takes off from Live Oak High School April 12.

Organizers have raised the participant cap to from 1,200 to 1,500 runners and have overhauled the course to make the event safer while accommodating a greater volume of participants.

“There was a lot of interaction between runners and vehicles,” said race co-director Bobbie Erb, who noted that growth in both race participation and traffic along Main Avenue and Condit Road made changes necessary. “We thought we’d try to minimize that interaction.”

With the new design, the 5k and 10k races will follow the same route, with the 10k completing a second loop on the same path. The redesign also eliminates left turns onto and off of Main Avenue that organizers described as particularly dangerous, and reduces the need for police presence, a cost that has grown significantly in recent years.

The Wildflower Run is the sole annual fundraiser for the Morgan Hill branch of the American Association of University Women. The event typically nets about $65,000 after expenses, drawn from a combination of runner registration fees, corporate sponsorships and member donations. The funds support college scholarships for women and girls, community grants for women’s organizations and leadership programs at the high school and college levels.

“It’s not just about running and being competitive,” said Elizabeth Mandel, a founding organizer who served as race director for five years and now oversees graphics and marketing. “I see so many people out there with their friends just walking the events and enjoying the ambiance.”

Participants can pick up their packets in advance on April 11 at Booksmart, from 10am-2pm. Race day features four main events including two 2k runs on the Live Oak High School track. The first, beginning at 8:30am, is a timed race for kids aged 11 and under. The second, untimed family run/walk takes off at 9:15am. The 10k run launches from the high school’s east parking lot at 9am, followed by the 5k starting at 9:20am. All courses close at 11am.

Post-race festivities, dubbed “Finish Fest,” will be held on the east side of the Live Oak campus near the baseball fields. Corporate sponsors and community organizations will have booths, and a kids zone will feature hands-on science activities.

Roadside entertainment along the course will include taiko drumming ensemble Niseishin Daiko as well as ukulele groups the “ Kahiko Guys,” “The Pickled Ukes” and Linda Tarvin. Mike Fair and Julie Bowles will bring the rhythm of traditional African drums to the course, and Sobrato High School five-piece ensemble “The Argonauts” will serenade runners with jazz and rock tunes during and after the race.

The event relies entirely on volunteers, with more than 200 participating in the organization and execution of the race, including members of the AAUW, community leaders and partners from other local organizations such as the Veterans Freedom Run.

“Every single person is a volunteer,” Mandel said. “That keeps our costs down significantly.”

More than 900 runners had registered, with less than two weeks left until race day—putting the event on pace to sell out.

Registration, course maps and other information are available at wildflowerrun.org.

Race co-director Carol Ferri, who helped organize last year’s kids run before taking on a larger role, said the event offers something for everyone.

“Get out there, get some exercise and feel good about yourself,” she said. “Come and have a joyful hour or two outdoors.”