‘Week of Kindness’ marks second anniversary of festival shooting

In honor of all the lives impacted by the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, the District Attorney’s Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center is hosting a week of events focused on kindness, including a catered meal for the hospital whose staff helped victims that day and a remembrance vigil.

The DA’s Office is also asking the community to join the effort by performing an act of kindness and sharing it on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtags #GilroyKind and #KindnessIsStrong.

“Two years ago, we were faced with violent hatred and anger by one unstable person,” DA Jeff Rosen said. “Our response as a community is strength, empathy and resilience. What will your act of kindness be?”

On July 26, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the GSRC will serve St. Louise Regional Hospital staff a Garlic Festival-themed lunch, catered by local Chef Mark Segovia, thanking them for their work following the shooting in 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reclaim Foundation will hold a free virtual yoga class with certified instructor, Layla Mazdyasni, on July 27 at 6:30pm, to promote emotional wellness. To sign up, visit bit.ly/reclaimfndn-yoga.

A service commemorating the victims will be held July 28 at 10am at the Ranch Site of Christmas Hill Park, 7049 Miller Ave.

The service will include words from Mayor Marie Blankley and a moment of silence.

Later that day, a Remembrance Vigil will be held at 4:45pm at the Gilroy Center for the Arts lawn space, 7365 Monterey St. It will feature Aztec dancers, remarks by Rosen, Blankley and Father Jose Rubio, as well as a moment of silence. The GSRC will be open immediately after the vigil with information about services. Light beverages and snacks will be available.

A free webinar training for law enforcement professionals, titled “Trauma101 for Law Enforcement Professionals,” will be facilitated by GSRC Clinical Coordinator and DreamPower Horsemanship Director Martha McNeil, LMFT, on July 29. For information and to register, visit bit.ly/3ivQTFL.

On July 30 from 6-8pm, the GSRC will hold its final Soul Box-making session. To learn more about the Soul Box Project events at the GSRC, visit the GSRC Facebook page at facebook.com/GSRC.DAO.Wrapping up the week, The Neon Exchange YouTube channel on July 31 will feature a conversation with trauma survivor and founder of the Reclaim Foundation, Megan Bull. Bull will cook alongside Segovia where they will discuss their journey to healing.