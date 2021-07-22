Local Scene: National Night Out, Grand Jury accepting applications

National Night Out

The Public Safety National Night Out returns to Morgan Hill 5:30-8:30pm Aug. 3 in the Depot Street Caltrain station lot. Morgan Hill Police cruisers, the K9 unit, fire trucks, sheriff’s vehicles and other emergency equipment will be on display. Kids and families can enjoy ice cream, giveaways and fun activities.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to the website natw.org.

Grand Jury now accepting applications for 2022

The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, is now accepting applications from residents to serve on the 2022 Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury.

Residents who have lived in the county for at least one year, are United States citizens, and are at least 18 years of age may apply for service. The court is seeking applicants of all backgrounds who are willing to make the commitment of a one-year term, beginning on Jan. 3.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 17.

Those interested in applying can contact Britney Huelbig, deputy manager of the Civil Grand Jury, at 408.882.2721 or [email protected]

For information and an application, visit bit.ly/3rnIfx2.

Jensen named to Dean’s Honor List

Carly Jensen, of Morgan Hill, was named to the Gettysburg College spring semester Dean’s Honor List.

Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Dean’s Honor List.

Founded in 1832, Gettysburg College is a four-year residential college of liberal arts and sciences with a strong academic tradition that includes Rhodes Scholars, a Nobel laureate and other distinguished scholars among its alumni. The college enrolls 2,600 undergraduate students and is located on a 200-acre campus adjacent to the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.

Youth Leadership

The Youth Action Council presents the 16th annual Youth Leadership Morgan Hill recruitment. YLMH is a four-day hybrid program for teens age 13-18 who are interested in developing their leadership skills and/or serving on the Youth Action Council for the 2021-22 academic year.

Participating students will have the chance to learn about and apply for the YAC during the leadership program.

To register, visit https://mhreconline.com and enter registration activity code SSV005. The registration fee is $75.

For more information, visit www.morganhill.ca.gov/yac or contact Youth Development Coordinator Chiquy Mejia at [email protected] or 408.427.1068.