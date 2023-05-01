good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
47 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 2, 2023
Article Search
NewsBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Website lets county residents report illegal dump sites

Reports have resulted in 200-plus cleanups

By: Staff Report
33
0

Santa Clara County is reminding residents about a six-month-old website where people can report illegal dumping. 

The site, www.cleanupscc.org, was launched last November using a $2 million grant from CalRecycle, the state agency that oversees waste management and recycling.

Since its inception, citizen reports to the site have resulted in 200 cleanups that collected 30 tons of solid waste, 200 pounds of recyclable material, 52 tires, 20 mattresses, 613 bulky items such as furniture and appliances and 344 pounds of electronic waste, according to county officials. 

“Keeping our community clean is a collective effort, and now, we’re very excited to let the public know that they have a way to report spots anywhere in the county that have become magnets for trash and dumping,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

The program is managed by the county’s Consumer and Environmental Protection Agency and directs San Jose Conservation Corps crews to trash-pile cleanup sites four days a week, but is not used to clear homeless encampments, according to county officials.

Before the website launched, illegal dumping sites were identified by various local government agencies or by Conservation Corps crews out in the field. 

The program will end in April 2024 and so far has spent about 28% of its budget, county officials said in a news release Friday. 

“Litter on the ground harms the environment and impacts public health—and it hurts community morale,” said state Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, who helped secure funding for the program.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

One dead in single-vehicle crash near Gilroy

Staff Report -
A solo-car crash killed the passenger of a vehicle...
High School Sports

Sobrato softball on verge of winning league championship

Emanuel Lee -
Barring a rash of unforeseen circumstances, the Sobrato High...
Business

Wine Stroll draws more than 1,000 to downtown Morgan Hill

Tarmo Hannula -
More than 1,000 people joined the 13th annual Downtown...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,242FollowersFollow
2,857FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

One dead in single-vehicle crash near Gilroy

Sobrato softball on verge of winning league championship