good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 11, 2022
Article Search
One of the official Santa Clara County ballot drop boxes is located at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave.
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsPolitics

Voting begins for Nov. 8 election

Ballots in mail starting Oct. 10; drop boxes open

By: Michael Moore
11
0

Voting has begun in the Nov. 8 general election, as voters throughout California will receive ballots in the coming days—and can drop them off, completed and signed, at authorized locations now through Election Day.

Elections officials in Santa Clara County began sending ballots in the mail on Oct. 10. Also on that day, the registrar of voters’ office opened up official, standalone ballot drop boxes throughout the county where any voter can submit their filled out ballot before Nov. 8.

Voters can also drop off their completed ballots at the county registrar’s office, at 1555 Berger Drive, in San Jose; or return them by mail using the self-addressed, postage-paid envelope that is included with the blank ballot.

Elections officials are reminding voters to make sure they sign and date their ballots on the designated line before dropping them off or mailing them to the elections office.

In-person voting is also available, as of Oct. 10, at the county elections office, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

“We’re urging all Californians to vote early this year. You don’t have to wait until Election Day because voting-by-mail makes it easy as soon as you get your ballots,” Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber said. “Every person who votes early will help keep lines shorter and reduce wait times at in-person voting locations on Election Day.”

Voters are also encouraged to update their status if they have moved their residence or changed their name or party affiliation since the last time they voted. Anyone unsure of their registration status can check the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Status” tool at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is Oct. 24.

Security measures taken by elections officials to ensure the safe completion and return of ballots include specific types of paper and watermarks on the ballot; unique barcodes that election officials can scan from each ballot; and requiring signatures on all submitted ballots, says the press release from the secretary of state’s office.

In South County, there are eight official ballot drop boxes in Morgan Hill and Gilroy. Any Santa Clara County voter can return their ballots to any of the drop boxes, 24 hours a day, before 8pm Nov. 8.

In Morgan Hill, drop boxes can be found at: City Hall, 17575 Peak Ave.; Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave.; Morgan Hill Unified School District, 15600 Concord Circle; Nordstrom Elementary School, 1425 East Dunne Ave.

In Gilroy, drop boxes are located at: Gavilan College Student Center, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.; City Hall, 7351 Rosanna St.; Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth St.; Rod Kelley Elementary School, 8755 Kern Ave.

For early in-person voting, the registrar’s office (at 1555 Berger Drive, Building 2 in San Jose) is open Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm; Saturday and Sunday from 9am-5pm; and on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7am-8pm.

The Nov. 8 ballot includes numerous offices for state, national, district and local offices, as well as seven state propositions. Some cities will be voting on local measures as well.

For more details about the Nov. 8 election and to make sure you receive a ballot, visit the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ website at sccvote.org.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Local Scene: Composting is the law, Fire Prevention Week

Staff Report -
A talk with the author Author Bill Briggs will speak...
Local News

Meet the candidates: MHUSD Trustee Area 1

Michael Moore -
Vying for one of four Morgan Hill Unified School...
Economy

City of Morgan Hill gets AAA rating

Staff Report -
S&P Global Ratings has assigned the City of Morgan...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,216FollowersFollow
2,892FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Composting is the law, Fire Prevention Week

Meet the candidates: MHUSD Trustee Area 1