good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 9, 2022
Article Search
Lynette Kong, a San Jose resident who works in Morgan Hill, drops off her ballot Nov. 8 at the City Hall vote center on Peak Avenue. Photo: Michael Moore
FeaturedNewsLocal News

Voters speak up on Monterey Road, distribution centers in Morgan Hill

Measures A and B headed toward solid victories in Morgan Hill 

By: Michael Moore
37
1

In what supporters say is a dual win for the voice of the people, two local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot for the City of Morgan Hill hold a commanding lead in the vote count, according to unofficial results. 

Yes on Measure A, which prohibits “buildings with characteristics that could be used for new storage and distribution uses” in the city limits, has garnered 71% of the votes counted so far, according to results posted to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ office late Tuesday night. About 29%, or 2,445 of the ballots counted, voted No on Measure A. 

Measure B, which requires a future vote of the people if the council wants to enact a lane reduction on Monterey Road, holds an even more commanding lead. As of Tuesday night, Yes votes on Measure B accounted for about 76% or 6,447 of the ballots counted. 

Supporters of both measures say they are not surprised by the results posted so far, as they align with known public sentiment in Morgan Hill. 

Measure B proponent Armando Benavides—who led the effort to collect more than 3,500 signatures earlier this year to place the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot—said he knew long before Election Day that the community was concerned about city officials’ ongoing efforts to reduce Monterey Road through downtown to two lanes.

“People expressed their will that they want to have some say in it,” Benavides said. “It was a really good outcome. We’re really pleased. The results show that people were really interested in the outcome of that measure.”

City officials have discussed the concept of narrowing Monterey Road from Dunne to Main avenues since before they tried it on a trial basis in 2015. Although the concept seeks to improve traffic safety and make the downtown more visitor-friendly, it has been met with sustained vocal opposition from many residents. 

Measure A also resulted from a citizens initiative push by a local group known as Morgan Hill Responsible Growth Coalition. The group collected thousands of signatures in 2021, prompting the city council to certify the petition placing the item on the ballot. 

After the growth coalition submitted its petition, the council enacted its own ordinance prohibiting distribution and fulfillment centers in Morgan Hill with unanimous approval from the five-member body. The council and coalition then made a compromise resulting in the language of Measure A as it appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. 

City Councilmember Rene Spring, who was one of the signers of arguments in favor of both Measure A and B, said it was no secret to him that the vast majority of Morgan Hill’s voting residents don’t want to live next to more distribution centers, which have been criticized for the noise, traffic and other impacts they bring to their surroundings. 

“I’m extremely happy and thankful the residents so strongly support those measures,” Spring said. “I’m also very grateful for all the residents who are so engaged and collecting signatures.”

And although Spring said both citizen-driven measure efforts—and their results—reflect a growing sense that Morgan Hill’s elected officials are not listening to their constituents, he is not bothered by the direct involvement of the voters. 

“It’s another check and balance, and at the end of the day, it’s the voters who have a final say if they want,” Spring said. “It is a tool of democracy. Whether or not I agree with those measures doesn’t matter.”

Measure A upholds the council’s ordinance banning distribution centers. Specifically prohibited in the city limits are any new buildings “that have 75,000 or more square feet of floor area, ceiling heights of more than 34 feet, AND more than 1 truck loading dock per 25,000 square feet,” says the text of Measure A. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

1 COMMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Live Oak football settles for share of BVAL Mount Hamilton Division title; now hosts Soledad in CCS Division III playoffs

Emanuel Lee -
For one team, nirvana. For another team, sheer and...
Local News

Jonsen leads in Santa Clara County Sheriff’s race

Staff Report -
Palo Alto Police Chief Robert “Rob” Jonsen led retired...
Local News

South Valley Democrats lead in U.S. Congress balloting

Staff Report -
The incumbent members of Congress representing portions of Santa...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,217FollowersFollow
2,863FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Live Oak football settles for share of BVAL Mount Hamilton Division...

Jonsen leads in Santa Clara County Sheriff’s race