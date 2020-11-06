good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 6, 2020
Article Search
Gilroy resident Kim Standridge drops off ballots for herself and three family members at a secure ballot drop box located outside Morgan Hill City Hall, 17575 Peak Ave.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Voter turnout near all-time high in Santa Clara County

Election officials have so far received 84 percent of registered voters’ ballots

By: submitted
389
0

By Jana Kadah, Bay City News

Santa Clara County is set to break yet another record this  election cycle. 

The Bay Area’s most populous county registered a record of over 1 million registered voters, it has surpassed voter turnout from the 2016 presidential election and now it is only 2 percent away from beating the 2008  turnout by percentage of registered voters and potentially could topple the county’s all-time record.

Currently, there are about 858,000 ballots counted, but with mail-in ballots still coming in, the number is expected to grow, according to the Registrar of Voters office.

The 84 percent turnout among the 1,025,357 voters registered is just short of the 2008 record of 86 percent. 

“The early returns were staggering,” Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey said. “We told people that the best way to vote during a pandemic was by mail, and many heeded that call.”

The number of registered voters and ballots cast in 2008 is significantly smaller—with 788,821 registered voters and 678,033 ballots cast.

“For those who registered to vote for this election, you are what pushed us over the one million mark for voter registration in Santa Clara County, and that’s a record,” said Bushey. “And for everyone who took some time for democracy to cast a ballot, either early by mail or in-person at one of our Vote Centers—your voice will be heard.”

In California, mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Tuesday can be received and counted up to 17 days after the election. This means the Registrar of Voters office would need to receive more than 23,000 ballots in the next two weeks to break the record.

Avatar
submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Laid-off aquarium staffer hired to manage sustainability at Lusamerica

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Lusamerica Foods in Morgan Hill, a major seafood wholesaler and distributor along the U.S. West Coast, snatched up Seafood Watch’s ex-Outreach Manager, Peter Adame, to join the crew as the new Communications & Sustainability Manager.
Read more
Guest View

Local veteran releases children’s book about four-legged heroes

submitted |
My goal in taking on this project and partnering with Mary to create this book was to drive awareness and generate additional revenue for Operation Freedom Paws. I wanted to help Mary continue her mission and grow her inspiring non-profit organization.
Read more
Local News

Wetland habitat restored in south Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
A stretch of Llagas Creek in south Morgan Hill will soon be thriving with native plants and animals as Valley Water completes the largest wetland restoration project in the agency’s history.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Laid-off aquarium staffer hired to manage sustainability at Lusamerica

Local veteran releases children’s book about four-legged heroes