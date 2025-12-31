Oakwood School emphasizes its strong academics. The Morgan Hill school is seeing its athletic teams excel too. On the girls side, coach Anna-Liza Anderson’s volleyball program just racked up another superb season.

In 2025, the Hawks reached new heights with its fourth straight strong year. Behind two-time unanimous league MVP Isabelle Anderson and a solid young group of teammates, the Hawks finished 20-6 overall and tied Notre Dame Salinas for the Pacific Coast Athletic League, Santa Lucia Division title with a 13-1 mark.

Since 2021, Oakwood has fielded a 70-25 record, 42-8 in league play. The 2025 season began with high hopes but with some rebuilding and construction to do.

“Half the team was new,” co-captain Isabelle Anderson said. “Only having four seniors, we performed very well. Our goal was to be league champion.”

Anderson, a 5-11 senior, directed the offense to the tune of 510 assists, 7.1 per set. She delivered 138 aces from the serving line, an amazing average of two per set, ranking first in both the Central Coast Section and the state of California, and No. 11 in national stats.

Major contributions also came from co-captain libero Nalani Goulart, whose on-the-mark passing was a crucial foundation to the Hawks’ success. The junior racked up 259 digs, which led the league.

Junior outside hitter Sophia Fieler paced the Hawks on the attack with 262 kills, a phenomenal 10.1 average per match, tops in league. Both Goulart and Fieler joined Anderson in receiving First Team All-League recognition.

Senior Gianna Garcia delivered 139 kills to supplement the offense and received Second Team plaudits. Contributions in the middle were key to diversifying the offense and providing blocking at the net. That effort was led by junior Olivia Wong and sophomore Sophia Wong.

Defensive help in the back row came from Camilla Mendoza and Jocelyn Velasco. Depth was provided by Gabriella Zelenyak, Arya Vaid and Georgia Alves.

“It’s also a very mental game,” coach Anderson said. “I engage all the players. I tell them in any given moment, they need to be ready. We’re doing this together.”

It all started with Isabelle Anderson, coach Anderson’s daughter. Goulart provided the crucial complement in the back row.

“Those two are my captains,” coach Anderson said. “Isabelle’s competitive level helps the whole team. She makes a play out of every single ball. She makes sure our hitters get the kills. She is also our strongest hitter. People can’t get her hits up.”

Isabelle Anderson looked to rip kills when opportunities provided themselves. She totaled 114, turning on second balls or as a right side option. The versatile Goulart helped by setting Anderson when feasible.

“Nalani is fearless,” coach Anderson said. “She has a great platform and that aids her in her passing. She is an amazing passer and can also set.”

The two co-captains recognized the synergy and cohesion.

“She (Nalani) makes setting easier,” Isabelle Anderson said. “She makes accurate passes. The last two seasons, we’ve had a great feng shui connection.”

Goulart has confidence that Isabelle Anderson will distribute to different hitters, even if the pass is not entirely on target.

“On any pass I make, she can do something out of it,” Goulart said. “She can always turn it into something the offense can use.”

Non-league matches provided strong competition and toughened the team. Highlights included sweeps of Mt. Madonna and Everett Alvarez, along with tournament victories over North Monterey County, North Salinas and Marina. The latter four were in a higher PCAL division and Mt. Madonna is a member of the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League, a league two levels higher.

The squad jelled quickly. In league play, the Hawks routed York and Trinity before colliding with powerful Monterey Bay Academy. In that home contest, Oakwood rallied past MBA 25-14, 22-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-12. Fieler shined with 15 kills and Garcia added nine.

Anderson smacked seven kills, served 10 aces and had five blocks. Mendoza and Zelenyak provided extensive contributions in the back row defense.

A big highlight came two weeks later with a Sept. 25 win over Notre Dame Salinas, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16. Fieler was on fire with 21 kills. Olivia Wong had five blocks and Garcia had four blocks. Anderson served seven aces. Goulart had 24 digs and 15 serve receives.

Later in the year, Oakwood lost a rematch with Notre Dame Salinas but outlasted MBA on the road. The Oct. 7 road victory over MBA was crucial to avoiding dropping back in the league race. The Hawks prevailed via a reverse sweep, 19-25, 22-25, 25-16, 30-28, 15-11.

The gym was roaring as MBA won the first two sets. Oakwood responded with a dominant third set.

“We had nothing to lose,” Goulart said. “We came together as a team. After the third set, we kept the energy going.”

That they did. Coach Anderson also made defensive adjustments. Fieler was ripping kills line and cross, on her way to a 17-kill night. Anderson served 10 aces and had five blocks.

“There was a lot of back and forth,” Isabelle Anderson said. “As a team we worked together and used the energy for us. Everyone played their part.”

The Hawks won a dramatic fourth set 30-28 and carried the momentum into a 15-11 fifth for the victory and a joyous ride back to Morgan Hill.

The end result was a co-championship with Notre Dame, with MBA back in third place. Further behind in the division were York, Trinity, Ceiba, Chartwell, Kirby Prep and Anzar.

Personal landmark efforts during the year were many. Fieler, who closed the season with nine or more kills in each of the last 12 matches, put down 22 kills against Soledad and 21 in the first match with Notre Dame.

Garcia smashed 15 kills in the second Notre Dame game and had nine or 10 on five other occasions. Anderson served 10 aces in six matches and hit her high mark of 11 against Everett Alvarez. Goulart had 31 digs and 30 digs in the two York matches. She also had 24 and 25 respectively against ND Salinas.

Both Isabelle Anderson and Goulart complimented coach Anderson’s approach.

“She’s a really good coach,” Goulart said. “She helps me play better. She pushes us all to do better. It’s fun yet she knows when it’s time to be serious.”



Goulart noted that coach Anderson’s even-keel demeanor on the sideline was very helpful. Isabelle Anderson commented that she and the team have learned resiliency.

They both noted that the volleyball program and coach Anderson’s leadership have helped them with perseverance and mental toughness, along with off-the-court benefits such as time management.

“It’s like a family,” coach Anderson said. “I want to build strong, confident, accountable girls. Push them a little outside their comfort zone. Oakwood is strong with academics. Yet one can balance the academics with athletics. I want to challenge them at a different level.”