Winter’s gone and sunny spring days prompt us to step outside and work in our gardens. Don’t worry, expert advice is near. Seven private gardens will be open to the public from 10am-4pm May 11. The Garden Tour is an opportunity to explore the green hills of Aromas, gather ideas and information from local people who put on their gloves and dig in.

Your self-guided tour begins when you buy a booklet map at the Aromas Community Grange on Rose Avenue. Try to be there at 10am if you want to see all seven gardens before 4pm. The booklet has descriptions and a picture of each unique garden to help you choose where to go. After a wet winter, all the gardens are at their vibrant best.

Our gardeners are proud of their gardens and happily share information about propagating, feeding, watering, trimming, gophers and so on. Some people specialize in bee-friendly plants, some in drought tolerant plants. Most of our gardeners grow vegetables and fruit as well as beautiful flowers.

Walking through the various gardens, you will come across working artists. Maybe you will find and decide to buy that perfect Mother’s Day gift you’ve been looking for.

Artists’ works include professional photography, stained glass, layered greeting cards, pressed flower items, little clay creatures, paintings and prints, sculpture, Jewelry and books by local authors.

Aromas sits at the corners of three counties—Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito. Coming from the north (Watsonville) or south (Hwy 101), just take Highway 129 and turn at the Rogee (Aromas) exit, cross the bridge and drive straight into town.